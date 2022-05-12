Prince William & Kate Middleton Deliver Rare Message For BBC Host Deborah James Amid Her Battle With Stage 4 Bowel Cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton are sending their love to BBC host Deborah James after she shared some devastating news about her terminal cancer.

In case you didn’t know, the beloved radio host was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016 and has been open about her health issues on social media for years now. While she was cancer-free in 2020, it later returned, and she has been fighting for life since. But on Monday, Deborah shared an unfortunate update with her fans, revealing that she is now in hospice care as her “body just can’t continue anymore.” She wrote:

“The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball. My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them. Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore.”

Related: Prince William Barely Holds Back Tears While Remembering ‘Horribly’ Premature Death Of Diana

She then explained that the Bowelbabe Fund is “being established” and asked her followers to support the charity:

“Please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to @bowelbabefund which will enable us to raise funds for further life saving research into cancer. To give more Deborah’s more time!”

The author then noted that at this time, she is “all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise,” adding:

“My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment! You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x”

Incredibly heartbreaking…

Following the health news, William and Kate praised Deborah for her efforts in raising awareness of bowel cancer in a rare personal message posted on social media. The royal couple expressed:

“Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society. @bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring. We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others. Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also signed the note with their initials – noting that the post came right from them. According to Hello! Magazine, Kate and William also made an anonymous donation to her cancer research fund, which has already raised over $4 million. Amazing.

Deborah also responded to Kate and William’s emotional tribute on Instagram Stories, saying she was completely “blown away” by it. Ch-ch-check out her response (below):

Our heart breaks for Deborah and her family. We are sending them so much love and light during this difficult time.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Deborah James/Instagram]