Ramona Singer Loses Her REAL Job -- And Andy Cohen Gets SLAMMED For ‘Belittling’ Racism Controversy!

The consequences keep on coming for Ramona Singer! And Andy Cohen could be facing some of his own next if he’s seen as trying to sweep it under the rug!

In case you missed it, Vanity Fair published a massive exposé earlier this week that outlined allegations of racism against the former Real Housewives of New York City star. Among the claims were that Ramona used the N-word to a Black crew member during production for Season 13 and said “most” Black people don’t have fathers present in their lives during a “virtual education session.” The 66-year-old reality star, of course, denied all of these accusations.

But she landed herself in more hot water when she got caught saying the N-word over text — while trying to shut down the allegations she used the racial slur on set! Following her disgusting actions, Ramona got axed from the BravoCon lineup. But she’s losing more than just a spot on the stage now!

Not only has the television personality been booted from the convention, she got fired from her job! Her real job, not her TV gig, we mean. According to Page Six, sources revealed the real estate company Douglas Elliman let her go from the gig on Tuesday. The agency quickly made her exit official as a link to her profile on the website said “Page Not Found” by Wednesday. No wonder Ramona looked pissed while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night! See (below):

Angry Ramona Singer glares at camera following her BravoCon removal for texting racial slur https://t.co/fwvtiI1DT7 pic.twitter.com/vT6tEFSnx4 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 2, 2023

Innerestingly enough, Bravo has been noticeably quiet about the racism controversy. Well, we should say most people from the network have been silent! The King of Bravo, on the other hand? He’s made his feelings about the Vanity Fair article known — and got called out for it by two former Housewives!

The account @watchwhatcrappens uploaded a meme to Instagram in which a woman reported on a flood from a canoe as two unfazed men walked past her. The caption read:

“Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist.”

Andy took to the comments section to respond with a laughing-crying emoji. But the thing is… if he’s acknowledging that everyone has known she’s racist, he’s admitting he has known she’s racist. But he’s the one who made her a star! So it implies it didn’t bother him enough to keep her off the air! Right?

Check out his reaction (below):

Many people – including Bethenny Frankel – weren’t amused by his response to the controversy, whatsoever. On her Rewives podcast Thursday, she called out the 55-year-old host for “belittling” the racism and discrimination allegations. Bethenny claimed Andy “thinks he’s invincible”:

“Riddle me this. If Andy Cohen is laughing at something regarding racism, why would he not be asked to leave BravoCon if Ramona texted something to someone in the media? It’s 50 shades of bulls**t is what it actually is across the board.”

But one thing Andy will soon realize? What it’s like to be a Bravolebrity. Bethenny now believes “for the first time in Andy’s career, he’s starting to feel what it feels like to be a Housewife,” adding:

“Every day something you say is being written about, no one is there to save you, no one is there to protect you, you’re on your own, getting canceled, losing sleep, drinking more than you should because you have anxiety, taking anxiety medication, taking sleep medication.”

Jeez. Bethenny then hoped “he’ll be sensitive to other Housewives on TV as he starts to experience constant criticism,” before noting:

“Watch what happens.”

Bethenny wasn’t the only former housewife to blast Andy. Leah McSweeney, who filed a discrimination complaint against Bravo for pressuring her to break her sobriety during filming, reacted on Instagram Stories, saying:

“Wow. Andy thinks racism and addiction is hilarious. Good to know.”

Oof. This is not a good look for Andy. He (hopefully) soon could be facing the consequences of his actions — just like Ramona. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

