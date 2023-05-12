Raquel Leviss’ Purchase OF THE Lightning Bolt Necklace Revealed!

We’re finally getting the deets on that infamous lightning bolt necklace!

ICYMI, this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules saw Raquel Leviss joining Charli Burnett for some “retail therapy” at a West Hollywood store called Polkadots and Moonbeams. During their shopping spree, one piece of jewelry suddenly caught the SUR waitress’ eye – a gold lightning bolt necklace. She asked the salesperson on the episode:

“Ooh, can I see that little lightning bolt?”

At first, the 28-year-old was hesitant about purchasing the item due to the price – which was around a whopping $780. DAMN?! But Charli kept pushing Raquel to get it since it was her birthday at the time:

“Just do it. You’re never gonna regret buying good jewelry. You’re never gonna regret buying those types of things.”

When Raquel questioned if it should be a “birthday gift to myself,” Charli still refused to take no for an answer, telling her that “it’s an investment.” Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Yikes. Charli must be kicking herself right now!

Bravo fans, of course, freaked out over this scene this week! Why is that? When the news of Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s affair broke, internet sleuths figured out that she began wearing a lightning bolt necklace last year – similar to the one that Sandoval has long worn around his neck! Now, the lightning bolt is the logo for Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant TomTom. However, many believed this was not only a clue about their entanglement, but that it also symbolized their love for each other. Ugh. So the fact there is footage of Raquel purchasing the necklace is wild! And there’s more to the story than what we saw on the screen!

According to Page Six on Thursday, the necklace is from the brand Caitlin Nicole and actually retailed for $765. However, an insider revealed that Raquel “got a huge discount” for the piece and even wore other styles from the company to the upcoming reunion and one-on-one conversation with Andy Cohen.

And she didn’t just walk away with the one jewelry item! A source told the outlet that she also left the store on September 15 with two other necklaces and a diamond-and-blue-topaz evil eye protection necklace. Hmm. Was she preparing for when her illicit affair with Sandoval was inevitably going to be revealed and slammed by the VPR crew?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised producers caught this moment? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]