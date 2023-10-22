Rebecca Loos Says She Once Saw David Beckham In Bed With ANOTHER Woman Amid Their Own Rumored Affair!

Rebecca Loos ain’t keeping David Beckham’s secrets any longer.

On Sunday, the soccer champion’s rumored ex-mistress revealed some details about something she says she saw over 20 years: David in bed with ANOTHER woman! As Perezcious readers know, it’s been long believed that David and Rebecca, who used to be his personal assistant, engaged in an affair in the early 2000s when he made the difficult decision to leave his wife Victoria and their two young sons in the UK to go play soccer in Spain. But the other woman just introduced a whole new wrinkle into the mix!

In an interview with DailyMail.com published on Sunday, the 46-year-old claimed that while at a party in September 2003 for fellow soccer star Ronaldo Nazário, she got a call from Victoria, who was trying to get a hold of David. She told the outlet:

“She’s upset because she’s calling David and he’s not answering. I said I didn’t know where he was. And she says, ‘Don’t hang up, go and find him.’ I was like, ‘OK…’ ‘So it’s a bit awkward. I went into the house and up the stairs and I saw David’s two bodyguards outside a door.”

At that point, she said she informed the security team of Victoria’s call before allegedly spotting David getting up from bed with a Spanish model! She remembered:

“[The bodyguard] disappears. When he comes back David is with him. I can see the model in the background lying on the bed. I can see it’s a bedroom. I was fuming and I just looked at him, gave him the phone and said ‘Your wife.’”

Oof… Remember, this was around the same time that Rebecca was rumored to be hooking up with the former athlete.

She told the outlet:

“I was so hurt. It was just this awful feeling and I thought to myself, ‘You stupid fool.’ But he had me, he had his claws into me, and I was at his beck and call.”

Yikes… Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Rebecca Loos/Instagram, The Overlap, & NBC/YouTube]