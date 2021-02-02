Kelly Dodd Reportedly Expects To Be Fired From RHOC -- And Soon!

Are we FINALLY going to say goodbye to Kelly Dodd on The Real Housewives of Orange County? We certainly hope so!

As the Bravo reality star got a ton of backlash for the umpteenth time for controversial comments, a source told E! News on Tuesday that she’s actually “expecting to be fired from the show”! Dang!

Obviously the insider stated that “nothing has been confirmed” yet. Otherwise we’re sure we’d hear all about it — and how it was a deep state conspiracy. LOLz! The insider source continued:

“Although she would love to stay on the show, she has come to terms with it. She knows it’s coming.”

It sure does seem like it! Over the weekend, the 45-year-old television personality actually changed her Instagram bio to read:

“Proud veteran castmember of #RHOC.”

Veteran? It might as well say “alum.” Inneresting…

The source also confirmed that Kelly still believes the show “is favoring the other ladies,” especially Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Like we said, conspiracy theory central…

For some background, the two women have butted heads throughout the last season. The feud came to a head during the season 15 reunion, when Kelly accused Braunwyn, who has been open about her sobriety journey, of being a “liar” and a “fake alcoholic.” In return, the 43-year-old criticized her for traveling during the pandemic and also called her a “bad mom.”

During part two of the reunion, Andy Cohen called out Kelly for wearing a tone-deaf and insensitive hat that said, “Drunk Wives Matter.” At the time, Braunwyn stepped up to further accuse her of sending a “racist” text message, which, of course, Kelly shut down. In response, she shouted, “I’m Black!” and later added, “How am I racist?”

Because of the recent clashes with the cast/Andy, the insider further claimed that Kelly felt “she is definitely being pushed out.” We mean… can you blame them?! She just won’t stop! There’s fun, must-watch reality TV problematic and then there’s problematic.

Frankly, we need a decision ASAP because we don’t know how much more of Kelly we can take.

ICYMI over the weekend, Positive Beverage did fire Kelly, who had partnered with the sparkling water company for the last two years, citing her recent behavior on the reunion episode and her recent problematic social media posts about the global health crisis as the reason.

The news came after the momma of one posted several videos to her Instagram Story where she could be seen dining with friends at a restaurant in Newport Beach, California, and mocking COVID-19 again. In one of the videos, she raised a glass to, “super spreaders” as a fellow patron cheered, “nobody’s wearing a mask!”

After receiving a ton of messages criticizing her post, Kelly addressed the situation in another clip, saying:

“I’m not a super spreader because there’s nothing to spread because we all got the vaccine and we don’t have it. So, there’s nothing to spread about super spreaders. The sheeple are mad!”

Just… SMH. She again addressed the backlash in a since-deleted tweet on Twitter, saying:

“My goal Sat was to promote the reopening of local biz closed since March. The crowd was celebrating finally enjoying food & drink in a bar & I don’t know the person who yelled ‘super spreader.’ There was never an intent to harm, only to appreciate a slice of normal.”

Yeah right….sure that was your intention, Kelly.

For the past year, the 45-year-old has come under fire for not taking the pandemic seriously, so her most recent reaction doesn’t surprise us much. In April, she made some insensitive comments on Insta, claiming that coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

Obviously, this didn’t blow over well, and she had to issue an apology on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, tearfully explaining:

“What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it’s God’s way? I’m not God. I’m not insensitive. I feel bad for all of the families who have lost loved ones. I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended. I’m sorry.”

Ch-ch-check out the full “sorry” (below):

Hmmm….apology not accepted.

When the host asked about the criticism over her problematic pandemic behavior again on the reunion, Kelly still just gave some more empty apologies, noting that she just hated wearing masks and regretted some of her actions.

Can you tell that we are eye-rolling so hard right now??

Anyway, who knows what will happen to the housewife’s status after all of this. However, it does seem like Andy wants her gone especially after he tweeted out last month that the OG franchise needed a “reBOOT.” Shortly after, though, Kelly tweeted that she hadn’t been fired, since “contracts haven’t come out yet.”

Well, step on it already! LOLZ!

Okay, Perezcious readers, do U want Kelly to be kicked off RHOC? Or are U hoping that she stays on for a little while longer? Let us know in the comments (below)!

