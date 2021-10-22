20-Year-Old Women's College Lacrosse Player Killed In Hot Dog Eating Contest

What was supposed to be a fun activity has ended someone’s life.

Madelyn “Madie” Nicpon, a 20-year-old Tufts University lacrosse player majoring in biopsychology, has lost her life after choking on a hot dog during an eating contest over the weekend.

According to The Journal News, Madie was competing in an off-campus event on Saturday in Somerville, MA (not the one pictured above). During the contest, she fell unconscious after choking on a piece of food. She was rushed to Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital where she passed away on Sunday. It’s unclear if she ever regained consciousness.

How devastating!

School officials have mourned the young athlete’s life in a statement, expressing:

“In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends.”

The women’s lacrosse head coach Courtney Shute also shared:

“She was a true light for the Tufts campus community who was genuinely a friend to all. Madie made time for everyone and cared deeply for people. Her personality was larger than life and brought a constant smile to those around her.”

Proving just how beloved she was, thousands of students and faculty showed up on campus to mourn the loss on Sunday evening, laying out candles in her honor and remembering her fondly by lighting the Jumbotron up with her jersey number.

Sharing photos from the event (above), the lax team also paid tribute to their fallen star, who was expected to become a key contributor this season after playing in several games during her first two years. They reflected:

“We are beyond heartbroken to share the news of the passing of junior Madie Nicpon — ‘Scooter.’ Scooter was a true friend and teammate. She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team — she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met.”

The players insisted they’ll continue to be inspired by Scooter as they move forward, adding:

“She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion, and friendship.”

It’s clear the Suffern, New York native, who was hoping to pursue medicine, will be deeply missed by her peers, who concluded:

“We love you, Scooter. Keep dancing from above.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the Nicpon family in hopes of helping them with funeral and medical expenses. In just four days, it has raised $168,348 of its $175,000 goal.

A funeral will take place on Saturday in New Jersey. We’ll be keeping the Nicpon family and all Scooter’s closest in our hearts as they grieve this untimely tragedy. May she rest in peace.

