Porn Star Ron Jeremy Found Won’t Stand Trial For Rape Due To 'Incurable Cognitive Decline'

Ron Jeremy will not stand trial on rape charges after all.

As you may know, the infamous porn star, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was arrested back in 2020 and charged with the sexual assault of four women. But more women came forward, and a year later he was indicted by the LA District Attorney’s office on over 30 counts of sexual assault — including 12 counts of rape — involving 21 victims and dating back over two decades. Some of the victims were even minors. Horrible.

Now, however, the 69-year-old has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris made the declaration Tuesday after reviewing reports from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, who agree the former adult film performer is experiencing “incurable cognitive decline” from which he is unlikely to ever recover.

However, prosecutors requested the accused to be periodically reevaluated, in the event that he should recover, so the trial could move forward. For now, a hearing to determine whether or not “the Hedgehog” should be placed in a state hospital is slated for February 7.

Jeremy has attempted to maintain his innocence, tweeting in 2020:

“I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.”

As for now, his attorney, Stuart Goldfar, wrote in an email to the AP:

“When he was arrested two years ago I said he would be found innocent of all charges. Two years have passed and with the additional discovery I received I believed he would have have been found innocent. It is unfortunate due to mental condition he will not go to trial and have the opportunity to clear his name”

