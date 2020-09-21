Ryan Reynolds Has The Last Laugh After The Rock Tears Down A Metal Gate With His BARE Hands!

All in good fun!

Ryan Reynolds is known to troll his wife Blake Lively and friends regularly, so it’s no surprise that he had a witty response on Instagram to an insane story from his pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Related: The Rock Calls Out Donald Trump In Passionate Plea For Better Leadership

On Friday, the 48-year-old Jumanji: The Next Level actor shared a snap to his IG profile of a metal driveway gate on the ground, which he apparently ripped out by himself:

“Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

Uh oh!

Using his strength wasn’t initially part of the plan, but was necessary when he realized that having a technician come over would delay him getting to work:

“Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do.”

He concluded (below) with a nod to the superhero character he’s set to portray in an upcoming DC Comics flick, Black Adam:

“I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m [100%] ready to be #blackadam #ripgates”

Wow, that’s not bad for someone who recently had COVID-19!

It wasn’t long before his fellow superhero actor, Reynolds, jumped in, adding a hilarious comment on the post:

“The gate opened the OTHER way.”

LOLz!

Take a look at the gate remnants for yourself (below):

Johnson later added a follow-up video to his IG account, showing off the “destruction” he left behind:

“Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work.Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber.

Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that. Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there.”

Well, not all of us could rip a gate off, but you do you!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]