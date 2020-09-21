Jodie Turner-Smith Says Her Secret To Clear Skin Is… Breast Milk! 

Well, this is one way to keep your skincare fresh, all-natural, and organic!

After giving birth to her first child with husband Joshua Jackson back in April, Jodie Turner-Smith got to enjoy her first months of motherhood uninterrupted in lockdown. But it wasn’t long before she was recruited for the new Gucci fragrance campaign, leaving the actress to develop her own postpartum beauty routine.

Related: Penn Badgley Welcomes His First Child With Wife Domino Kirke

Her new technique includes adding a particular, and somewhat unusual, ingredient: breast milk!

She explained to Vogue in a recent interview:

“Ever since I had my baby, my current beauty secret is that I put breast milk in all of my face serums. My skin is very sensitive, so I use a light cleanser, and then I put on a serum with aloe and breast milk that I literally squeeze right into my hands from my boob. I think it’s the lactic acid. I’ve just found that the milk has been revolutionary.”

Wow!

We can’t say this is any weirder than moms consuming their placenta after giving birth, so why not? Plus, the Queen & Slim star is absolutely radiant, so we also can’t say it’s not effective…

The new mother went on to describe how quarantine became a blessing in disguise for her family, giving her time to “learn how to breastfeed and how to be a mum.” She reflected:

“It doesn’t make sense that we still have to be screaming to the world that our lives matter. It doesn’t make sense that Black people are being senselessly mowed down by the police. It doesn’t make sense, this country’s response to the global pandemic. It doesn’t make sense that so many people are unemployed, and the government is bailing out corporations. But what did make sense, inside of that, was the love of my family.”

Back in August, Turner-Smith penned an essay for British Vogue regarding her journey to motherhood. She shared:

“We had already decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism. … Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”

Related: Jackson & Turner-Smith Want To Raise Their Kids Outside The US: ‘White Supremacy Is Overt’

The 34-year-old ended up laboring for four days, with Jackson by her side every step of the way. She recalled those moments as “sacred,” adding:

“Sometimes I wonder how I will explain to my daughter what it meant to be born in the year 2020. The historic events, the social unrest, and me – a new mother just trying to do her best. I think I will tell her that it was as if the world had paused for her to be born. And that, hopefully, it never quite returned to the way it was before.”

What a beautiful sentiment. We’re so happy for this new family. We hope they enjoy every single moment together!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]