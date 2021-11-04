Ryan Reynolds Admits The Super Sweet Reason He’s Taking A Hiatus From Acting!

Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from the entertainment industry to focus on his most important role ever: being a father!

The Deadpool star opened up about his recent decision to take a “sabbatical from movie making” while talking to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, dishing:

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family. You know, you really don’t get that time back.”

Aww! Ryan shares three adorable daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively. While chatting with ET, he revealed it’s important to spend time with the little ones “before they’re teenagers who loathe me.” LOLz!!

In mid-October, after wrapping production on his upcoming holiday movie Spirited, an Apple TV+ musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the Canadian took to his Instagram to announce he’d be stepping off film sets for some time. He shared:

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer.”

Having completed the challenging task, he thought it was the “perfect time” to hit pause, as the 45-year-old added:

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Of course, at the time, the Gossip Girl alum teased her hubby by referencing acclaimed actor Michael Caine’s similar announcement earlier that same week, commenting:

“Michael Caine did it first.”

HAH! Reynolds was quick to add more info about what exactly a sabbatical entails, sharing a definition of the term by Indeed on his IG Story following his post. It read:

“A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical. It gives you enough time and flexibility to do things such as travel, study or complete a major side project.”

He scratched off the last sentence and replaced it with the word “Parent.” So that adds up with his explanation now! After getting to spend so much quality time with his daughters during quarantine, it only makes sense that he’d be eager to create more memories before his girls grow up. In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert a year ago, the producer gushed about parenthood, saying:

“I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff. I try not to push gender-normative ideas on my kids as they were born, but each one, when they came out that shoot, they really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day, so that’s what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them.”

What a good dad! We bet James, Inez, and Betty will love having their pops around more!

To be fair, the father isn’t disappearing from all his work. He also told THR:

“I’m busy, obviously, with other things at my company.”

Those things could include businesses Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Maximum Effort Marketing, and Wrexham AFC, all of which he has stakes in. Musing on his other ventures, he told the outlet:

“Showing up is so important and picking up the phone and having skin in the game. Our philosophy is to bring people together in fun, smart, unexpected ways.”

But don’t worry, the Free Guy lead isn’t planning to be gone from filmmaking for long! He suggested he could be working on a new project next year, spilling:

“So, I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer. It just provides me an opportunity to be home.”

In the meantime, Lively fans should cross their fingers for a new project from her! The couple previously admitted they made a deal to never work on movies at the same time so their kids would always have a parent at home with them. Seems like the perfect opportunity for Blake to get back out there!

