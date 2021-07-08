Sadie Robertson Recalls 'Really Dangerous' Situation Where Newborn Daughter Honey 'Got Stuck' During Birth

Sadie Robertson is recalling some really scary moments from giving birth to her first baby, daughter Honey James Huff.

Of course, it’s been about two months since the Duck Dynasty star and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their new baby girl into the world. And while the baby girl is happy and healthy now — and growing more and more every day — she actually endured a very scary ordeal to round out the pregnancy.

Speaking about Honey’s day of birth for the first time publicly, Sadie went on the latest episode of the Whoa That’s Good podcast, released on Wednesday, to tell the incredible tale. She revealed to the world how, unexpectedly, Honey actually got stuck in the birthing canal at one point during delivery, saying (below):

“All of a sudden I was pushed down on the bed, they pushed my mom [Korie Robertson] out of the way and every nurse in the room was just over me, and they were pulling my legs and pushing my stomach as hard as they could. I thought they cut me open because of how painful it was when they pressed on my stomach. Now I know they were pressing my pelvis bone to get her out because what happened was Honey got stuck. Her shoulder got stuck.”

OMG!

The situation unfolded seriously from there, in a “scary” and “really dangerous” way, according to Sadie. She continued (below):

“In that moment, every second counts and they couldn’t get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds. I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, ‘Next push, she’s here.’ The nurses said she really should not have been breathing on her own. They were about to take her to the NICU. Her shoulder wasn’t even broken, and they tried to break it to get her out. It was supposed to be, but it wasn’t.”

Two minutes and 10 seconds?! Holy s**t!

That’s seriously an eternity… especially for a poor newborn…

The most shocking part, though, came after “a team of nurses” looked over baby Honey for injuries. In the examination, they were fully expecting the newborn girl’s young shoulder to be broken, or at least severely injured, and found… NOTHING!

Sadie recalled:

“It wasn’t even dislocated. They had three doctors check her shoulder because they were in disbelief. She never had to have any other care because she was so strong.”

Strong, indeed!

What an unbelievable ending to what otherwise could have been a VERY scary situation!

Truly a miracle, y’all!

