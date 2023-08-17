Britney Spears Prepares For Nasty Battle By Hiring THE Divorce Lawyer!

Looks like Britney Spears is continuing her streak of picking the absolute best lawyers money can buy to protect her from the men in her life.

First she snagged former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help her get out of her conservatorship after 13 long years. And we all know how that turned out! Well, her next big get has just been revealed.

As our readers know by now, Brit and hubby Sam Asghari have called it quits after just a year and two months of marriage. According to TMZ, who were first to report the breakup, it’s “only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Well, Britney will be ready if he does. According to Page Six the pop princess has hired none other than Laura Wasser! For those who don’t know, Laura is the celeb divorce lawyer. This tells us two things…

First, reports of divorce being imminent must be true. Why else would Brit retain her services? This is what she does. She’s literally famous for it. They call her “the disso queen” because she’s so good at dissolving marriages. Laura Dern‘s character in Marriage Story is based on her. Oh yeah, and she’s reportedly $1,000 per hour. So yeah. If she’s on hand, a divorce is coming, and fast.

Second, this tells us that things are about to get nasty. Or at least, the Toxic singer believes they are. Laura isn’t just the best, she’s known as a wartime consigliere. She’s repped folks in some of the biggest, nastiest divorces out there — Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Kelly Clarkson, and currently Kevin Costner. And Britney previously hired her during her disputes with Kevin Federline.

Laura is also known as a prenup expert, and if that shocking latest story is true, that’s exactly what Britney needs.

In case you hadn’t heard, it’s being claimed that Sam is, according to another report from Page Six, basically EXTORTING Britney to get the prenup renegotiated, threatening to release “extraordinarily embarrassing information” about the Gimme More singer if she doesn’t. Such a despicable move. We don’t know if we’re talking about gross bathroom habits, revenge porn, or what, but if Brit doesn’t already have some kind of confidentiality clause, hopefully Wasser can get her one fast. Or maybe even a protective order? Because this feels dangerously close to blackmail to us!

Anyway, what do YOU think of Britney hiring Laura Wasser? Let us know in the comments (below)!

