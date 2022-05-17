Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Fans For Support Following 'Devastating' Miscarriage News

Sam Asghari is opening up about how he and Britney Spears are coping after announcing their miscarriage over the weekend.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram Story with a message of appreciation for all those sending well wishes the couple’s way, saying:

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Thank goodness they have so much support around them. This is truly such a difficult thing for any person to go through, but just as he said, it does not sound like this devastating setback will stop them from one day welcoming a child of their own.

Related: Fans Think Sam Asghari Revealed Secret Britney Spears Wedding Date!

The fitness trainer left fans with a sign of hope, concluding:

“We will be expanding our family soon ”

Asghari’s post comes just two days after he and his fiancée released a joint statement on Instagram announcing they had lost their “miracle baby.” Explaining the heartbreaking situation, they shared candidly:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.”

They also highlighted how their love for one another would be the driving force helping them overcome their grief:

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Performance To Megan Fox & Their ‘Unborn Child’

In her caption, the pop star, who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also noted:

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.”

Her soon-to-be hubby responded:

“We will have a miracle soon.”

Aw! We really hope that for them as well! We know it must be so difficult to deal with a miscarriage (especially after being so public throughout the early stages of the pregnancy for the last month), but it’s great that they feel so supported through this tough time. Sending them lots of love as they continue to heal from this loss.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]