Instead Of Getting Divorced, Sam Hunt & Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Are Having Another Baby!

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have made quite the reconciliation!

A rep for the country singer and his wife confirmed to Billboard Saturday that the two are expecting their second child — one year after welcoming their first daughter, Lucy Lu! The news comes after an eyewitness at the Take Your Time singer’s Resorts World Theatre performance in Las Vegas last Friday told Entertainment Tonight he excitedly revealed the scoop to the crowd.

Wow!

Sam and Hannah sure have come a long way, as it was just last February the two initiated a divorce, with legal docs outlining he was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.” Yep! She called him out for cheating multiple times and was walking out the door! Heck, we heard she was even going to take the truck and the dog with her! (A little country humor for ya! LOLz!) However, somehow he was able to win her back — maybe by telling her that her body was, in fact, not like a back road, because that sounds awful? But just three months later, in May of 2022, Hannah called off the divorce. Just in time to raise their first child together.

Well, it seems like they’ve made lots of progress since then! We hope they continue to find happiness in one another, and that the boundaries of their marriage can be FULLY respected.

[Image via DJDM/WENN]