Sara Ramirez WAS Fired From AJLT -- But It Was Because Che Diaz Was 'Annoying' Fans?!

It turns out Sara Ramirez really was axed from And Just Like That… but not for the reasons people were led to believe?! That’s what a source has claimed…

The 48-year-old hopped on Instagram earlier this week to blast the “industry” for handing out awards while actors are getting blacklisted for voicing their support for Palestinians in Gaza and calling for a cease-fire. And Sara heavily implied in the post that they would not return for the third season of the Sex and the City sequel series due to speaking out!

Cynthia Nixon has been equally vocal about the matter — but she obviously wasn’t kicked off! So if what Sara implied was true, then producers have a lot of explaining to do! Right? At the end of the post, they even seemed to take a swipe at their character Che Diaz, saying:

“It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

Sara did not clarify what they meant — but it sure sounds like they’re done playing the controversial Che! Right?

A source close to the show confirmed to Dailymail.com on Wednesday that Sara was indeed let go from the HBO Max show. However, they insist the Grey’s Anatomy alum wasn’t fired due to posts about what’s happening in Gaza. Instead, they say, it has everything to do with the public’s opinion about the character! Che was far from the most popular since And Just Like That premiered. In fact, many thought they were the “worst character” on television!

Sara, per the source, had been “on the chopping block since last season” due to the intense public criticism. So when Che broke up with Miranda in Season 2, producers believed the character “brought nothing to the show anymore.” Not to mention fans still thought they were “annoying!” Ouch! The insider explained:

“Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease fire. Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season. After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

So it wasn’t over their support for Palestine? Hmm. Currently, the outlet reported there are no talks about firing Cynthia over the matter — but that’s not problematic if they didn’t fire Sara for that reason either:

“Cynthia has been incredibly vocal about her support for Palestine and for her being an open lesbian. Sara needs to accept that this is not Grey’s Anatomy, and her character was not a pivotal part of the storyline.”

Damn. That is harsh! But is it fair?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this politics? Or just show business? Sound OFF in the comments below!

