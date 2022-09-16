Mommy YouTuber Savannah LaBrant Reveals Death Of Oldest Daughter’s Father At 29

Popular YouTube star Savannah LaBrant has announced the father of her oldest child has passed away.

The mom of four took to Instagram Wednesday to share the heartbreaking news of her ex Tom Smith’s death, explaining how it affects their daughter, Everleigh Rose Smith Soutas. She wrote:

“Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely.”

How devastating for the 9-year-old. Savannah continued:

“As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.”

The mommy influencer then turned off comments for the upload, likely to just get ahead of any possible negativity that might be shared. You can see the full post (below):

While Savannah didn’t reveal a specific cause of death, it’s completely tragic as he was only 29. His obituary states:

“Thomas Walter Smith, Tommy, Tom Tom, Tsizzle, TsizzledaddyO, Brother gained his wings unexpectedly. He was a father, son, brother, grandson, family and friend to all. His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely. Memorial services pending.”

Savannah has been open about her history with Tom in the past, noting they began dating as teenagers and welcomed Ev at only 19-years-old. She revealed in her book, Cole & Sav: A Surprising Love Story about the situation:

“The thought of having a baby scared me to death. I didn’t know how I’d continue going to college and take care of a baby. And if I didn’t finish college, what kind of life could I have? Tommy, however, seemed oddly excited about it. He even talked about us getting married.”

However, their relationship eventually fell through, and Sav went on to find her now husband Cole LaBrant, with whom she shares three kids: Poise Rayne LaBrant, Zealand Cole LaBrant, and Sunday Savannah LaBrant.

Smith had previously opened up in 2020 about his relationship with Sav and Ev while responding to negative comments being directed at her and Cole through TikTok. He explained at the time:

“Sav and I love coparenting. The hate in their direction needs to stop. Go plant a tree or something.”

So sweet that they were able to remain on good terms and that he and Cole seemingly had mutual respect. In one video posted to Sav’s YouTube channel, she asks Everleigh if she likes having two dads, to which she responded:

“I love it.”

See the video (below):

Our thoughts are with the little girl, Savannah, and the Smith family during this unthinkable time. Rest in peace.

