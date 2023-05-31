Scheana Shay Claims Raquel Leviss Kicked Friend Out Of Hotel Room To ‘Hook Up’ With Tom Sandoval During Her Wedding Weekend

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval did whatever they could to hide their affair from everyone, including kicking out one of her and Scheana Shay’s friends from a hotel room during the 37-year-old’s wedding weekend!

During an appearance on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s When Reality Hits podcast on Tuesday, Scheana realized yet another sign she missed from her and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico last year that pointed to her two co-stars’ affair. What is the new clue, you ask? According to the Scheananigans host, Raquel wouldn’t let their mutual pal, Jenny Ting, stay in her hotel room at the last minute in order to “hook up” with Sandoval. She recalled:

“Raquel was supposed to share a room with [our mutual friend] Jenny Ting at the wedding. She tells Jenny Ting, ‘You can’t stay in my room after all. Production won’t let you.’ They couldn’t hook up in Tom and Ariana’s room — they needed a private room.”

Ugh. Jenny attempted to convince Raquel to allow her to stay in the room, but the 28-year-old former pageant queen wouldn’t budge. Scheana said:

“Because Jenny was like, ‘I’ll get out of the room. I’ll clean up all my stuff [and] I’ll keep it in the closet. I’ll leave the room so it just looks like you’re staying here by yourself.’ Raquel said, ‘No, sorry. You can’t stay because production said.’ I guarantee Sandoval coached her to be like, ‘Just blame it on production. Tell Jenny it is production.’”

What a s****y thing to do to a friend! However, a source shut down Scheana’s accusation. They told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Never in the history of Vanderpump Rules has a non-cast member ever stayed in the same room with a cast member during a cast trip.”

A second insider close to production also claimed Raquel “asked to room” with Jenny, but her request was denied at the time:

“Production denied the request as they would not have her stay with someone not on the show. This was not part of a master plan.”

Hmm. But that doesn’t mean the SUR waitress and Sandoval didn’t use the situation to their advantage to sneak around behind his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back. It may not have been some sort of “master plan,” but we wouldn’t be surprised if they were happy that production wouldn’t let Jenny stay in the room at the end of the day. That ultimately gave them some privacy to hook up! Reactions to Scheana’s story, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

