This Is What's REALLY Happening Between Scott Disick & Model Hana Cross...

Has Scott Disick moved on from Amelia Hamlin, after moving on from Sofia Richie, after moving on from Kourtney Kardashian, or… nah?

The question on everybody’s mind regarding the Flip It Like Disick star comes down to his connection to 24-year-old model Hana Cross. As we previously reported, Scott and Hana were spotted out at Malibu-area hotspot Nobu earlier this week. Paparazzi cameras there captured the starlet smiling ear-to-ear as she and Lord Disick left the restaurant — so is there something special going on?!

Related: Scott Is Seriously Bonding With Two Other KarJenner Women Amid ‘Problems’ With Kourtney

Late Thursday night, E! News published a new report detailing an insider’s perspective on the 38-year-old reality TV star’s love life — and it sounds like Scott is doing his best to try to keep things fairly casual!

After getting out of a relationship with Hamlin, and prior to that ending a two-year-long relationship with Richie, it’s clear that Lord Disick is trying to stay low-key in the romance department without getting too serious at this point. The insider revealed (below):

“[Scott] is getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself. He’s having fun with Hana but that’s all it is for now.”

OK then!

To be fair to Scott, too, there’s been a lot going on in his world recently between the Hamlin split and baby momma Kourtney’s engagement to drummer Travis Barker.

So it’s understandable that, as the source reports, the father of three “hasn’t fully bounced back” from all the drama and interpersonal play quite yet. The source further shared (below):

“Meeting new girls and going out is a nice distraction and is helping him move on. He’s trying to have fun and keep it light.”

As he should, right?!

Still, it doesn’t leave Hana in much of a spot other than being the woman of the moment, does it?

Who knows… maybe things could turn more serious between them in time… it just sounds like that’s not going to be happening any time soon, unless Scott REALLY catches feelings. Again, we said the same thing about Amelia.

Related: Here’s Where Scott And Travis Stand After The Drummer’s Engagement To Kourtney…

This is all just weeks after Scott’s relationship with Lisa Rinna‘s daughter blew up thanks to that infamous moment when Younes Bendjima leaked one of Disick’s DMs disparaging Kourtney and Travis.

Referring to that ugly bump in the past, the insider added this little tidbit about the reality TV star’s thought process:

“[Scott] is still upset about the way things ended with Amelia. He’s had a tough time the last few months.”

No kidding.

Perhaps dating a few beautiful young women might make him feel slightly better?? Just wondering!!!

What do U think about Scott and Hana, Perezcious readers?! Think there’s a connection here, or just some low-key fun to pass the time?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]