Amelia Hamlin Shares Eyebrow-Raising Message Amid Scott Disick DM Drama: 'Never Settle For Less'

Amelia Hamlin is sharing a new message that Scott Disick would do well to read very carefully!

We’ve had our eyes on the 20-year-old model all weekend long after she started trolling Scott over his recent direct message drama involving baby momma Kourtney Kardashian. Then, when all hell broke loose and Lisa Rinna‘s daughter decided to actually step away from Lord Disick’s company for the long Labor Day weekend, we really took note!

By Monday evening, it was clear Amelia was “very disappointed” in the Flip It Like Disick star — opening up the suddenly extremely real possibility that she was ready to walk away from the father of three. And now, here early on Tuesday morning, we’ve got even more new insight into Amelia’s mindset regarding the Talentless founder. The drama never ends, and the s**t is always hitting the fan!

Late on Monday night, Harry Hamlin‘s youngest daughter posted a super-cryptic message on her Instagram Stories which read (below):

“Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

As you can see, Amelia felt so strongly about the message that she even annotated it with her own “this is it” comment in the top right corner — as if to say, yeah, it’s time to start living like that:

Clearly, that’s a direct shot at Scott. Like, what other way could there possibly be to look at it?!

But seriously, after Amelia’s masterful long weekend troll job, and all that sourced reporting regarding her apparent displeasure over all of Disick’s DM drama, this is the next logical step, right? Plus, remember how insiders left things the last time we heard about this embattled couple! Amelia was “very disappointed” in Scott, the duo “taking a break” from each other’s company, with sources claiming it’s all going a bit further than that:

“They needed a break from one another, that was clear. They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.”

Whew.

We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again: somewhere out there, Lisa Rinna is CACKLING, and the knowledge of that alone is giving us life on this sleepy Tuesday morning.

