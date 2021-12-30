Surprise! Selena Gomez’s New Tattoo Is A Matching Set With THIS Celeb!

It turns out Selena Gomez’s beautiful new watercolor tattoo across her back isn’t exactly a one-of-a-kind piece. Why is that, you may ask? Well, she apparently got the fresh ink as a matching set with her close friend!

As we previously reported, celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy finally showed off earlier this week the 29-year-old actress’ huge tat, featuring a pink rose dripping with blank and red, after teasing it on social media a couple of weeks prior. ICYMI, ch-ch-check out the gorgeous artwork (below):

Still so stunning!

But on Wednesday, the artist then revealed in a video posted on the ‘gram that he also gave the same watercolor rose to someone else: Cara Delevingne! Only this one was on her ribs instead! McCurdy shared a topless video showing off the ink, captioning the post:

“Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

Umm….

For this being his first time working with watercolors, these two tattoos turned out amazing! Take a look at the matching design (below):

WOW!

It is unclear what the meaning behind the tattoo is yet, but we’re sure this was something special for the longtime pals! Reactions??? Are you shocked Selena and Cara got matching ink? Let us know in the comments (below)!

