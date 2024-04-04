Selling Sunset Divorce DRAMA! Chelsea Lazkani’s Ex Accuses Her Of Being ‘Physically Violent’ & More!

Chelsea Lazkani’s estranged husband has responded to her divorce filing – and dropped some bombshell allegations against her!

According to Page Six, Jeff Lazkani filed court documents on Tuesday accusing the Selling Sunset star of domestic violence and other “suspicious behavior” — apparently including theft — after she filed for divorce last week. The media agency executive claimed Chelsea has “demonstrated that she is capable of being physically violent and aggressive,” citing an incident that happened a year ago. He recalled the real estate agent “struck [him] in the face, breaking [his] glasses and causing a small cut on the side of [his] face.” She broke his glasses?? OMG.

Before anyone asks, Jeff insists he “never put a hand on” her “in a physically aggressive way” during their marriage. But with her alleged past incidents of violence toward him, he feels it’s “not in the best interest” for him and their two kids — 5-year-old son Maddox and 3-year-old daughter Melia — for the pair not to live under the same roof. Jeff is now asking to live in the marital home in Manhattan Beach, California, by himself:

“I am concerned about what [she] will do if she is permitted to remain in the same residence as me.”

Whoa…

Jeff went on to detail he and Chelsea have had massive problems in their relationship for a while. Sounds like since the very beginning! The businessman accused her of exhibiting “physically aggressive” behavior while they were together and would attempt to set him up when they got into heated confrontations. According to Jeff, Chelsea “would start an altercation with me, only to pull out her cell phone and record my response, as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me.”

Furthermore, they have not been sleeping in the same bedroom! In fact, Jeff claimed they have been sleeping in separate rooms since they welcomed their first child five years ago. Yikes. At first, he said it was due to “post-pregnancy discomfort and sleep schedules.” But things didn’t change. When Jeff asked Chelsea to share the primary bedroom again once their second child was born, he claims she denied the request.

Notably, there’s no mention of his alleged infidelity in the docs. As we previously reported, a source for Us Weekly revealed Chelsea pulled the plug on their marriage because she “believes Jeff was unfaithful” for months. However, it is important to note she didn’t explicitly blame cheating as the reason for the breakup in her divorce filing. She only cited the old catch-all “irreconcilable differences.” Of course, she could be trying not to stir up a bunch of drama with the divorce for the sake of their kids. Or maybe she didn’t know what she could prove? But Jeff opted not to hold back in his filings…

Whatever happened behind closed doors, their divorce clearly seemed to be a long time coming. Well, to anyone paying attention — but maybe they were too close to see it?? Despite their marriage issues, Jeff says he never saw the divorce coming! Seriously? In fact, the 41-year-old says he was “stunned” when he got a text from TMZ telling him Chelsea filed for divorce on March 27.

Adding to his shock, he realized the reality star had taken several of his “personal belongings” from their home after the filing, including his late aunt’s scarf. He’s especially upset with Chelsea over that item since it “is a symbol of my family heritage and extremely sentimental to me.” Jeff further alleged she stole his father’s hat and a Rolex watch worth $30,000. And he believes Chelsea had help in stealing these items! Jeff said her brother stayed at their house after she filed for divorce, making him “concerned that her brother helped her take” the Rolex.

Additionally, the father of two claims she took the keys to one of his Jeeps and had a locksmith put a keypad on her bedroom door. All of this, he feels, is “suspicious and antagonistic” behavior on her part.

Now, the Icon Media Group managing partner — who has not been at the home since the day Chelsea filed — wants the court to give him sole access to the residence, especially since he had been the one to purchase it and paid the mortgage, utility, and other expenses alone. As for Chelsea? Where will she go if the court grants his wishes? Jeff said she could stay with a friend named Savannah at her house nearby or pay for a short-term rental like an AirBnB. What about the kids? Are they staying with him or her? Big question…

When it comes to the divorce, Jeff is not contesting that at all. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, too. However, he does have one issue with his wife’s filing. Chelsea asked for spousal support, and he is saying NO. He also wants the duo to be responsible for their own legal fees, per the docs.

Yet another Selling Sunet breakup is getting super messy! Oof. Chelsea has not responded to the accusations at this time. Reactions to the latest in this divorce? Sound OFF in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

