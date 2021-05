Sometimes familiar feels so good, like a blanket! That’s this song!

Sena Kana‘s Up reminds us of Sheppard. They’re actually featured on the song, alongside Wiz Khalifa.

This is feel-good pop! This would have been a great Eurovision entry that would have lost because it’s not cheesy. It’s actually great!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Sena Kana!