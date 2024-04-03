Shakira IS Dating Actor Lucien Laviscount -- But Her Friends Are Worried He's Chasing Clout!

Shakira is on the fast track to love — but her friends want her to pump the brakes!

Last week, it was all but confirmed that the Hips Don’t Lie songstress had found a new man in Lucien Laviscount, who played her love interest in the Puntería music video. You can ch-ch-check that spicy vid out (below):

The pair were spotted out having dinner together at Carbone in NYC. And, might we say, they looked fantastic while doing so. But are we missing some red flags??

On Wednesday, a source told DailyMail.com that the TQG singer’s inner circle are questioning Lucien’s true intentions:

“Shakira is desperate to fall in love — but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira.”

The Colombian pop star is undoubtedly still in a vulnerable place after allegedly getting cheated on by her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. We hope Lucien isn’t preying on that…

The insider added:

“The women he has been with are all very different. Now he is seeing Shakira — and she wants love. But her friends fear he just wants people to know his name and she provides that. They are seeing each other but are not heavily involved yet.

Who are these women?? Well, Lucien is rumored to have dated Keke Palmer, Kelly Osbourne, Little Mix bandmates Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and more in the past. Busy boy! Meanwhile, the insider noted the 47-year-old is “not over her ex,” and her friends “knows that Lucien is a rebound.” The source explained:

“She is dating someone who they fear is a player and she is going to get burned.”

Thoughts?? Is he just trying to climb the celeb ladder, or what?!

[Images via Shakira & Q with Tom Power/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]