Shakira Reignites Romance Rumors With Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton After Night Out In Spain!

Shakira has her eye on the prize.

Ever since the Hips Don’t Lie singer and her FC Barcelona star ex Gerard Piqué went their separate ways last summer, fans have been eagerly waiting to see who she’d move on with. Last month, the rumor was that the mother of two and movie star Tom Cruise had the hots for each other after being spotted chatting it up at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami, but that was quickly shot down when an insider told Us Weekly the singer had “no interest in dating him.” The source added she wasn’t focused on dating “anybody” at the time, but the latest report seems to suggest otherwise.

While Shakira could just be an overall fan of racing, it seems as though Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton may actually be the reason for her recent interest! On Sunday, the TQG singer posted a pic on Instagram showing that she was back in Barcelona to watch the Spain F1 races. See (below):

It certainly takes dedication to travel from Miami to Barcelona for a sporting event — possibly romantic dedication?

In a since-deleted IG photo shared by singer Mustafa Sunday evening, the Waka Waka singer can be seen posing next to Hamilton, who has his hand placed ever so strategically around her waist as she sported a sexy black top and draped her long, flowing locks over her shoulders. The two both had drinks as they posed alongside Mustafa, singer Daniel Caesar, and Kardashian family friend Fai Khadra. See (below):

Lewis with Shakira and friends at a restaurant tonight#SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/p4me8mjjgB — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 4, 2023

Ooooo, Shakira! We guess she didn’t fly all that way JUST to watch Hamilton race! LOLz! So much for not seeing “anybody.” Tom, don’t take it personally!

This wasn’t actually even the first time the two have been spotted hanging out casually together, as they were seen out on a boat in Miami last month, around the same time as the Tom romance rumors. In the photos, the 38-year-old could be seen helping Shakira on board as they were joined by a group of friends on the sunny day.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira spotted enjoying a boat ride in Miami. #F1 pic.twitter.com/w1Kjzvp9HR — F1News.live (@f1newslive_) May 11, 2023

Honestly, more power to Shakira! She deserves to have some fun after what she went through with Piqué and his alleged infidelity with Clara Chia Martí.

What are YOUR thoughts on Shakira’s new potential love interest, Perezcious readers? Is Lewis a better fit than Tom? Let us know in the comments down below!

