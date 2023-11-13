Kim Kardashian Hairstylist Chris Appleton DIVORCING Lukas Gage Just 6 Months After Wedding!

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is parting ways from his actor hubby Lukas Gage!

TMZ obtained the shocking divorce filing on Monday, in which Kim Kardashian‘s pal lists the couple’s date of separation as Friday! As for what went wrong, he simply listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. The good news, if we can even call it that, is they had a prenup in place.

A source close to the new exes told the outlet this was “not an easy decision,” as the website put it, noting that the 40-year-old “tried everything” to make the marriage to the 28-year-old White Lotus star work. Ultimately, though, he felt like walking away was the best decision for him and his future. Oof.

If this feels fast, it’s because it is! The pair only went public with their relationship last February during a vacation in Mexico. Weeks after their secret engagement in April, they were walking down the aisle at a Las Vegas wedding with the help of Kim and Shania Twain.

It’s unclear what led to the breakup, but it’s pretty brutal timing considering just one day before, their wedding was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians, in which the SKIMS founder warned them to get a prenup and the beauty guru announced before the nuptials that he’s “only going to [get married] once.” Yeesh, that didn’t age well… They really fell in and out of love SO quickly! Heartbreaking!

Of course, as brief as six months feels, it doesn’t hold a candle to the burnout that was pal Kim’s infamous 72-day marriage to basketballer Kris Humphries. At least he has a friend who’s been there, right?

So sad things didn’t work out! We’ll have to stand by and wait to see if either star addresses the breakup or spills more tea. In the meantime, reactions?!? Share them in the comments (below)!

