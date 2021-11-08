Shanna Moakler Shares 'Love' For Son Landon Barker Following MONTHS Of Family Drama!

It looks like Shanna Moakler is fully back in her son Landon Barker’s life after months of tension within the family!

On Sunday, the former Playboy model took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with the 18-year-old. The pic, posted to her IG Story, was shared alongside the caption:

“MY LOVE”

The cute upload also included flame emojis over both the stars’ cheeks. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The Hollywood Exes alum shares Landon and 15-year-old Alabama Barker with her ex-husband Travis Barker, who is, of course, now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. The duo broke up in 2006 after two years of marriage, though their divorce was not finalized until 2008.

Related: Shanna Shades Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween Costume

Ever since the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star entered her kiddos’ lives in January, things have been tense between Shanna and the teens. In May, Alabama claimed the former pageant22 queen had never “ever completely been” in her life. Similarly, Landon slammed his mother by revealing she “isn’t in [their] lives like” the Blink-182 drummer. Yikes!

The 46-year-old was pretty shocked to be called an “absent” mother and more heartbroken that her growing children had decided to make their frustrations public. Speaking to Us Weekly over the summer, the OnlyFans star shared:

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

For weeks, nothing seemed to change between the matriarch and her offspring, as she then updated the outlet in June:

“There’s still some distance. I’m just trying to give everybody some space so we can heal and come back together again.”

The Rhode Island native even admitted she wasn’t sure if things would ever resolve themselves, adding:

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future. It’s been very difficult and emotional and sad.”

Damn! Landon and Alabama must have had some real concerns over their momma’s parenting style to cut ties with her like that! Luckily for Shanna, last month, things seemed to be getting better when she posted a picture with both her kids, suggesting they had finally reconciled.

Related: Scott Disick Spotted Filming Hulu Show With THIS Kardashian Family Member!

Flash forward a month and that all seemed up in the air again when news of Kravis’ engagement broke. After the couple announced their plans to get married, Moakler was spotted clapping back at a fan who wondered how it felt to know her son and daughter would become “Hollywood royalty” now. Insulted, the TV personality quipped:

“I’m their mother, they were royalty long before…”

The Pacific Blues star also liked a comment that pointed out Landon and Alabama had appeared on Meet the Barkers TWO YEARS before KUWTK even premiered. Responding to a separate comment, the Seeing Other People lead wrote:

“I love that people are now telling me how I feel! lol I can’t with this world.”

While she may have had a tough time learning that her ex had moved on, Landon, interestingly, couldn’t have been happier, posting a video of his dad and soon-to-be stepmom with the caption:

“So happy for me and my new family.”

Glad to see that his new relationship with Kourt isn’t getting in the way of fixing his connection with Shanna. Thoughts on this selfie, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN & Shanna Moakler/Instagram]