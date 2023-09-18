Shannen Doherty Gives Emotional Cancer Update -- And Gets Standing Ovation! Watch!

Shannen Doherty is letting her emotions out.

Over the weekend, the fan-favorite actress made an appearance at 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, and the tears certainly flowed — and not just from fans! The 52-year-old, who made a name for herself on the hit teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, took her place alongside co-stars Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris for the star-studded event, where she gave fans an update on her scary battle with stage four breast cancer. She explained, according to People:

“I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day.”

How terrifying. Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but it went into remission just two years later. However, three years after that, in 2020, she revealed that it had come back. Earlier this year in June, she woefully shared that it had spread to her brain.

Related: Soap Opera Star Billy Miller Dead At 43

Elsewhere during the 90s Con showcase, the Charmed actress got a standing ovation by fans, which brought tears to her eyes. She told the crowd:

“Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you.”

She’s so strong. See (below):

She left off on a humorous note, though, poking fun at her April divorce from third husband Kurt Iswarienko. The Mallrats actress joked:

“My other profession is getting engaged, married and divorced, and I’m doing that very well.”

Ha! Good for her for keeping things light. This, of course, comes just days after Bryan gave E! News an update on her health. He dished last week:

“She’s doing great. She’s resilient. I mean, if anybody that I know is going to have to deal with what she’s dealing with, she’s the one that can get through it.”

Resilient she seems! We’re sending all of our love and support Shannen’s way! Share yours in the comments down below.

[Image via Shannen Doherty/Instagram]