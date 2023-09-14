90210 Dish! Brian Austin Green Gives Updates On Shannen Doherty's Cancer & Tori Spelling's Breakup!

Several of Brian Austin Green‘s friends are going through a tough time these days — but he’s staying positive and insisting they are, too.

In a new interview with E! News on Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared an update on former co-stars Shannen Doherty‘s cancer battle and Tori Spelling‘s ongoing family troubles.

As Perezcious readers know, Shannen shared the sad news over the summer that her stage 4 breast cancer had metastasized to her brain in a series of emotional videos of her treatment at the beginning of the year. But Brian had a hopeful update for worried fans, saying:

“She’s doing great. She’s resilient. I mean, if anybody that I know is going to have to deal with what she’s dealing with, she’s the one that can get through it.”

We’re so glad to hear she’s staying strong!

As for Tori’s issues, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestant had just checked in with the reality star to hear how she’s holding up, sharing:

“I talked to her today. She’s doing great. Tori is tough.”

While BAG didn’t speak in-depth about the True Tori alum’s struggles (a mold infestation in the family’s rental home that’s caused them to live in an RV, a recent hospitalization, and possible divorce with husband Dean McDermott), he did reference the drama, adding:

“She’s going through stuff that is difficult for her right now. But she’ll absolutely get through it. And then it’ll make her a stronger person.”

Love how supportive he is of both of them! And we are keeping both ladies in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate these challenging times! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share them (below)!

