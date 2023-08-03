Woman Who Killed Newlywed In Golf Cart Incident Denied Bond On DUI Charge As Late Bride's Mother Mourns Her Awful Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The South Carolina woman who is accused of driving drunk and killing a newlywed bride back in late April has been denied bond by a judge in her latest court hearing.

We’ve been covering the awful case involving 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski (pictured in her mugshot, above). She is accused of bar-hopping around the Folly Beach area near Charleston, South Carolina on the night of April 28 to the point of significant intoxication. Then, she allegedly drove her car while drunk and crashed into a newlywed couple that had been riding in a golf cart back to their hotel suite hours after tying the knot and holding their post-ceremony reception.

Newlywed bride Samantha Miller was killed in the horrific crash, and her husband Aric Hutchinson was severely injured, along with two wedding guests who had been escorting them back to their suite. Komoroski was arrested at the scene of the crash, and later, a toxicology report confirmed her blood-alcohol level was more than three times over the legal limit to drive.

Now, Komoroski is facing a charge of reckless vehicular homicide in Miller’s death, as well as three charges of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury for the severe injuries suffered by Hutchinson and the two others.

On Tuesday, Komoroski appeared in court in Charleston on a bond hearing. That emotional event ended with Judge Michael Nettles (pictured above, during the court hearing) ruling she was to be denied bond ahead of trial. So, the accused woman will remain in jail awaiting her day in court, which Nettles set for March of 2024.

The judge also asked both legal teams — for Komoroski and the prosecution — to expedite the proceedings towards the trial. If the case is not heard by March, per ABC News, Komoroski will be eligible for release on a $150,000 surety bond. At that point, she would be required to submit to electronic monitoring and live under house arrest until whenever her trial does take place.

Komoroski’s lawyers had argued in the hearing for a $100,000 bond and release with the requirement that she attend an alcohol rehabilitation program. The defense claimed their embattled client was not a danger to the community or a flight risk, and that she had strong family ties.

Per ABC News, Komoroski herself only appeared virtually for Tuesday’s hearing. She “frequently turned her eyes upward” while the bond issue was being worked out and “looked visibly shaken throughout the proceeding,” according to that outlet.

Lamenting the awful scenario after denying Komoroski’s bond, Judge Nettles said:

“This is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned.”

And Miller’s mother spoke very briefly during the event, as well.

While denying Komoroski’s request to be released from prison prior to next spring’s trial, Judge Nettles allowed the bride’s mother Lisa Miller to speak. The mourning woman tearfully said:

“She didn’t just kill my child. She killed all of us.”

So sad…

Here is more on Komoroski’s bond hearing this week, via WCBD News 2 (below):

Still such a terrible and heartbreaking situation. To have a newlywed couple on their wedding meet such a tragic fate is unthinkable.

We continue to hope justice will prevail in this matter.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via WCBD News 2/YouTube/Charleston County Sheriff’s Department]