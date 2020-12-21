Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley Are Drawing Attention Again With Their Instagram Activity...

Larsa Pippen is at it again, getting cryptic on Instagram and making us all follow her every move on the social network!

This time, the story centers on a Saturday afternoon IG Story post that the 46-year-old published. With it, she shared a special message about how “sometimes you meet a person and you just click,” raising eyebrows especially because of her current controversial situation with NBA star Malik Beasley.

Kim Kardashian West‘s former BFF opted to go back to her tried-and-true cryptic ways with the special message that expired on Sunday morning, which read in full (below):

“Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything”

Hmmm… If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a thousand times, Larsa loooooves these mysterious “inspirational” passages. And to be fair, she’s not the only one who uses them all the time!!

Still, it gets our attention because, well, doesn’t this imply she’s thinking that’s how she and Malik are connected?! Like, the 24-year-old basketball star did just straight up split with his wife and baby momma Montana Yao for the former Real Housewives of Miami cast member, after all. Clearly these two must feel like there’s some type of deep connection there, or else what’s the point?! All of this just to hold hands in the mall?? Naaahhh…

And just one day after posting that message on her IG Stories, Larsa popped up on her post feed with this new look, which caught the eye of her new man:

It’s kind of strange, though; on Sunday, Hollywood Life reported Malik had “liked” the post, but when we popped in on Monday morning to check, there was nothing from him there. Did he accidentally double tap and then go back later to wipe his name off the list?! Huh!

Regardless of the phantom like, Scottie Pippen‘s ex and the Minnesota Timberwolves star are in deep now. He left his wife — the mother of his child — literally overnight for you, girl! Kicked her to the curb for you! So what we’re saying is, uhhh, you damn well better “click” with him like you claim on Instagram! Ha!

Seriously, what do U make of this cryptic post and Malik’s response, Perezcious readers?! As for us, well, it’s just another crazy day spent on social media over here, trying to keep our heads above water in an endless sea of drama and call-outs! LOLz!

