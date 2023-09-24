Listen To This: Hottest In The Nation!

We’ve been keeping tabs on Shuba for years now, watching her glow, explore and have fun.

Her evolution is beautiful to watch!

From American Idol to viral fame to real ARTIST!

1st Gen is a song about a very specific experience growing up in the United States – but so many of us can relate! It’s also a banger!!!

This new incarnation of hers is giving us M.I.A. and we love it!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Shuba!