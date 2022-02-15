Julia Fox Says She HAS Cried This Year -- Just Not Over Kanye West Breakup: 'I Wasn't In Love With Him'

Julia Fox is speaking out about her split from Kanye West.

And she’s letting everyone know that she’s not mad or upset about it at all, actually!

As we’ve been reporting, the couple — who had been in an open relationship since first connecting down in Miami about six weeks ago on New Year’s Eve — have opted to go their separate ways. In a statement to the media released on Monday, the Uncut Gems actress’ rep laid it all out, saying:

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Later on Monday night, in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post, the New York-based actress opened up about her emotional state following her split from the Hurricane rapper.

Lashing out at the media over prior reports about her apparent mindset these last few days, the actress wrote (below):

“Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

Uh… “I came up yall lol” is not quite the vibe she thinks it is, but OK. Go awf sis!

Fox then went on from there, specifically addressing one claim in particular: the report that she was spotted crying in an airport following initial reports of her breakup from Yeezy. Perezcious readers will recall how Fox initially responded to that claim by asserting she hadn’t cried in the last 25 years.

That’s not true, Julia now claims, writing this reveal about her emotions:

“and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday.”

And she wrapped her statement by suggesting that the whole thing would soon be revealed in some sort of tell-all book:

“Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)”

Well that’s news to us! Will people still care about this six-week relationship arc by the time this supposed book comes out?!?! We suppose time will tell on that one… Here is Julia’s full since-deleted IG Stories statement (below):

Whew.

It’s interesting to see the actress go all-in on posting (and quickly deleting) Juilye-related breakup content. After all, her former other half hasn’t given even two seconds of public thought to the end of their relationship. Awkward… Then again, maybe Kanye is just waiting to buy the book when it comes out, too? LOLz!

