Iconic '90s Comedian Sinbad Suffered A Stroke, Says Family

Sinbad is recovering after a stroke, as revealed by his family in a new statement on Monday.

While they didn’t go into detail about when the 64-year-old comedian (real name David Adkins) suffered from the medical emergency or even what his path to healing entails, they did at least share they were “optimistic” about his health. The message read:

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Related: Tom Parker Shares Adorable Pic Of Newborn Son Amid Tough Cancer Battle

Sinbad was HUGE in the ’90s. He became known for his bombastic HBO specials in which he was even louder than his shirts. He went on to star in the sitcoms A Different World and later his own series The Sinbad Show. However, millennials will likely remember him best from 1996 flick First Kid!

We’re wishing the actor a full and speedy recovery!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]