ANOTHER ONE?! Sister Wives Throuple Calls It Quits After Kody Brown's Breakups!

It looks like the Brown family started a trend — because yet another Sister Wives throuple has come to an end!

According to a report in The Sun on Thursday, Nathanael Richard’s two wives, Rebecca Richard (above, right) and Christina Buning (above, left), have BOTH left him.

Court records obtained by the outlet revealed that Rebecca filed for divorce in May 2022 after 20 years of marriage with Nathanael. The case was moved to another county two months later. However, they have not settled their divorce yet. The pair recently participated in mediation and are scheduled for a hearing in January.

Meanwhile, a source shared with the outlet that Christina also ended things with him “recently,” though “she didn’t even publicly announce it to her friends yet.” She has since moved out and resides in Florida now. So they are WAY over.

Fans might remember the Richard family from season 7 of the TLC series. Kody Brown and the rest of the family traveled to visit the throuple and their nine children at their home in Missouri. The polygamists opened up about their strict and strange rules with the group, such as the family having to take the first bite of their meals at the same time. Nathanael also revealed Rebecca and Christina slept in the same bed with him — something Kody wasn’t a big fan of.

Speaking about how he got into polygamy, Nathanael explained on the episode he wanted “another Rebecca” to “snuggle” with while his first wife was cooking. He said on the show:

“I was at a point of crisis. I asked the Lord, ‘If there is anybody who is supposed to be my [second] wife, then show me in a dream.’ I went to sleep and shot up. I was like ‘Woah!’ I just had a vision from God and it showed me Christina as my wife and I knew her.”

However, Rebecca wasn’t on board with the idea of a second wife at first. She shared that she “felt completely betrayed” at the time, adding:

“I felt like [Nathanael] wanted to cheat on me… I wondered, ‘what is it that I’m not doing that’s making you feel like you need this other person in your life?’”

Years later, the throuple is now over! And they aren’t the only ones who’ve called it quits! Earlier this week, fan-favorite guests Nathan Collier and Victoria “Vicki” Collier were dumped by Christine Collier. Christine shared the news with The Sun on Tuesday, explaining she left them back in July. She did not spill too many details about the reason for the split, only telling the outlet “irreconcilable differences” was a factor in it:

“It’s personal. I’d rather not air that information [why we split].”

And of course, everyone is still watching the downfall of Kody’s relationships with three of his wives, as things with Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown have come to end. He is still with Robyn Brown. But at this rate, who knows?

Wow! The Sister Wives‘ families are falling apart! Reactions to the latest breakup, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Robyn Brown/Instagram, Sister Wives/Discovery Plus]