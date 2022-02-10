Snoop Dogg Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman On The Toilet -- See His Cryptic Response About A 'Gold Digger'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Snoop Dogg and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan have been accused of sexual assault by a former backup dancer in an incident that allegedly took place in 2013.

The allegations were made by an unidentified woman who spoke with Rolling Stone on Thursday. She claims that she was assaulted by the men after accepting a ride home from Juan (born Donald Campbell) on May 29, 2019. They were leaving Snoop’s concert at the Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim that May. She claims that she fell asleep in Juan’s car and when she woke up, she was outside of his house, not her own, according to TMZ.

Despite not being at the correct destination, the accuser decided to go inside because she was “exhausted.” Unfortunately, at 4 a.m., she claims in the suit that she woke up to find that Bishop had “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into [her] mouth.”

Related: Joe Rogan Addresses COVID Stance & N-Word Scandal In New Standup: ‘I Talk S**t For A Living’

Later, she and Magic went to Snoop’s recording studio. He was supposedly in the middle of filming his show Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. Bishop allegedly told her that Snoop wanted her to be “his weather girl,” so she went “in hopes of advancing her career,” the Rolling Stone reported.

While at the studio, she recalled feeling unwell which resulted in a trip to the bathroom. The Young, Wild & Free vocalist allegedly walked in abruptly and stood “with his crotch in [her] face, while [she] was defecating on the toilet,” TMZ detailed. The plaintiff alleges he closed the door and forced her to perform oral sex. The suit explained:

“After a few minutes, defendant Snoop Dogg withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex.”

Afterward, the celeb allegedly “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on [her] upper chest and lower neck.” When he was finished, he supposedly told her:

“I’ll get you something to clean up with.”

The experience left the woman feeling “humiliated, terrified and panicked,” per the suit.

Related: Rachel Zegler Breaks Her Silence On West Side Story Co-Star Ansel Elgort’s Sexual Assault Scandal

At this time, representatives for both Snoop and Magic have remained quiet, but a source told TMZ that the father of four denies her claims. According to the insider, the 50-year-old thinks the timing of the lawsuit was a strategic attempt to get quick cash considering he’s taking the stage for the Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday. While he hasn’t acknowledged the allegations outright, the Straight Outta Compton alum did have a rather cryptic message about a “gold digger” to share the day before Rolling Stone reported on the alleged abuse.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Snoop declared:

“Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”

Wow. That definitely seems like a comment on the sticky situation. And that’s exactly how the dancer’s lawyer Matt Finkelberg is taking the post, telling Rolling Stone that the response is “obviously threatening.” Yikes…

These allegations are horrific, and sadly, they aren’t the only ones the songwriter, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has faced. Back in 2005, makeup artist Kylie Bell sued the star for sexual assault but later dropped the case when he countersued her for extortion.

We sincerely hope these allegations aren’t true. And if they are, we hope the legal process can bring the victim some justice.

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]