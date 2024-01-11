Sofia Vergara Claps Back At Male Interviewer's Insulting Question!

Sofia Vergara did NOT hold back here! And good for her!

The actress has been doing tons of promo for her upcoming Netflix series Griselda, in which she plays a ruthless drug boss. But in a new interview with host Pablo Motos on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero on Monday, she showed just how much of a boss bitch she can be IRL!

The interview took a dramatic turn when the host interrupted the 51-year-old to ask her how she says Modern Family, the title of her hit sitcom. Recognizing that he was clearly mocking her accent, she hit back with:

“I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.”

Dang!

While Pablo tried to skirt over the awkward dig and switch subjects again, the America’s Got Talent judge doubled down, adding:

“How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

She shut that man up real quick. LOLz! And for the record, Sofia has four Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations, so we’d say her English is working just fine for her!

See the now-viral clip (below)!

Así hundió la actriz Sofía Vergara a Pablo Motos en El Hormiguero cuando cuestionó su inglés. pic.twitter.com/2RnzApN4MM — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) January 9, 2024

Her expressions say it all! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

