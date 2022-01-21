One Tree Hill Reunion! Sophia Bush Reunites With Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz For Her New Show!

OK, so they may not be headed back to Tree Hill just yet, buuuut three One Tree Hill alums are set to appear in a new show together!

Sophia Bush, who stars in CBS’ new medical drama Good Sam, revealed on Thursday that her former co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz are set to make an appearance on the new series! OMG!

Posting photos from the Toronto set, where the Drama Queens podcast hosts are already busy filming their highly anticipated episode, Sophia shared:

“Now vs Then + Always and Forever. People ask me ‘what’s the best part about producing @goodsamcbs?’ Having my best girls come to play ranks up top! @dramaqueensoth fans, your girls are acting together again! Here comes trouble”

Check out a sneak peek of the reunion (below)!

According to Deadline, Sophia’s character Dr. Sam Griffith, a heart surgeon, will come face to face with Bethany and Hilarie’s characters Amy and Gretchen Taylor, respectively, as Amy seeks treatment at Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. No release date has been announced yet, but it’s safe to say just about everyone is freaking out about the news!

Thrilled to finally talk about her guest star role, Burton took to IG writing:

“I don’t want to brag about how much fun we’re having….but OH MY GAWD we are having a ball up here in Toronto celebrating our girl @sophiabush on @goodsamcbs !!! Not only are the @dramaqueensoth reunited on set for the first time since #oth, but @joylenz and I get to play sisters!!! Honestly, these women are so important in my life, and I love that we keep getting opportunities to build together. Y’all are in for a treat! Here’s comes trouble!!!!!”

The Snowed Inn Christmas lead added on her page:

“Well, 2022 is starting with a BANG! @goodsamcbs @sophiabush @hilarieburton What an awesome group of people over here!! Stay tuned!!”

Check out their posts (below)!

So freaking exciting!!! Will U be tuning in, Perezcious readers??

