Not Just A Fling -- Sophie Turner Really 'Finding Herself Again' With New British Boyfriend!

Peregrine Pearson isn’t just a rebound for Sophie Turner — he’s been instrumental in helping her heal from her split from Joe Jonas!

A source close to the Game of Thrones star said as much while chatting with DailyMail.com on Tuesday, revealing the new couple is in their “honeymoon period.” Not hard to guess that — have y’all seen the photos of their hot makeout sesh?! They can’t keep their hands off each other, even during public strolls in London! LOLz!

But this source says their connection is much more than just physical as the actress is “finding herself again” while getting to know the British aristocrat. The insider dished:

“Sophie has been hurt by her breakup with Joe, and hanging out with Perry has really set her mind at ease.”

So good to hear. Divorces are never easy. Plus, she’s now dealing with shared custody of her two young daughters, adding even more emotions to the mix. Having a shoulder to lean on must be so helpful right now!

At the very least, the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray and his pals have also been a great distraction, too! Days after they were spotted on a romantic walk, the pair spent the weekend with friends, including the Marquess and Marchioness of Blandford, at Blenheim Palace in Oxford for a hunting weekend. SO BRITISH!!! Soph seemed happy as she smiled for the camera in several group shots — always positioned close to her new man, of course. Ch-ch-check ’em out HERE.

All this seems to be a sign that the 27-year-old is truly leaning into the romance, the source went on:

“At first, she thought it was going to be nothing more than a fling and she was having fun as it took her mind off her struggles with Joe and the divorce. Then she realized she had to stop feeling bad for herself and embrace that Perry kept pursuing her. Then she started thinking about him more and more and enjoyed all the fun he has been providing her.”

Aw! Love that for her! Perfect timing for cuffing season, too! Alluding to this, the source added:

“Whatever you want to call it, the honeymoon phase or puppy dog love, that is what it is right now. To be with someone, especially over the holidays, and to be happy is the best medicine Sophie can have right now. She is finding herself again through Perry, she is smiling again.”

Amazing!

The feeling is likely mutual considering Perry’s pretty fresh out of a breakup after cutting ties with King Charles III‘s goddaughter Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece in September. There’s no telling how long this romance will last but at least they’re having a good time! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

