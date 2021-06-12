Surprise! Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Reveals She Is Married AND Pregnant!

A double round of congratulations are in order for Ashley Jacobs!

On Friday, the former Southern Charm star revealed she is not only pregnant with her first child, but she is married to Mike Appel as well. The 36-year-old reality star shared the happy news on Instagram, adding how they’re also enjoying a honeymoon and babymoon at the same time in Kauai, Hawaii:

“We’ve been keeping the biggest little secret and we are absolutely over the moon share our news!”

Related: Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll Hang Out Five Months After Breaking Up!

Ch-ch-check out the stunning picture (below):

AWWW! The couple also confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to People, saying:

“We’re having a baby! It’s wild how the universe works — our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago! Baby boy coming in August.”

In case you didn’t know, Ashley and Mike first met in the TV personality’s hometown of Santa Barbara, California, and got engaged in March after over a year of dating. The Bravo alum first dropped the exciting milestone on her ‘gram, expressing:

“I never really imagined what the perfect marriage proposal would look like. For me, it was more about the perfect guy proposing! Everything leading up to the PROPOSAL WAS NOTHING LIKE I IMAGINED (let’s just say I was having a REALLY rough day) — BUT looking back on it, That made the proposal All the BETTER! Watching this video serves as a reminder that this life we are building won’t always be a romantic production, and things won’t always happen as planned. But as long as we remember why we chose each other, we are already winning the race.”

It’s all just so exciting!! Congrats to the pair, again!

[Image via Ashley Jacobs/Instagram]