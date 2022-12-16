Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was ‘So Excited’ About 'Multiple' Projects He Had Lined Up For 2023

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was gearing up for a jam-packed schedule in 2023 before his death.

According to People on Friday, sources shared that before the beloved hip-hop dancer passed away earlier this week, he and his wife, Allison Holker, had “multiple shows, brand deals, and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.” Another insider told the outlet he was even looking forward to the upcoming work, saying:

“He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved day to day”

Following the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen worked as a judge for season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance — the reality competition series where he first appeared as a contestant back in 2008. People confirmed that no decisions had been made about his part on the show for the 2023 season. But as for the other projects Stephen had lined up in the upcoming year, we sadly will not get to see those completed.

As we’ve reported, Stephen died by suicide on Tuesday. He reportedly left home on Monday morning to go to a motel in Los Angeles just a mile away from home. Staff members at the establishment said he didn’t seem upset when he checked in — only having a small bag with him.

Allison became concerned for her husband when she realized he left his car at home and she could not reach him by phone. However, before police were even able to file a missing person’s report, motel employees found him dead in the bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed he died by suicide. We later learned he left a suicide note alluding to past challenges.

Such a devastating loss. And while everyone grapples with his shocking death, everyone is struggling to understand what happened. His friend DJ Boof, who served a similar role as DJ on The Wendy Williams Show, told The Sun Stephen had been having a “tough time” since Ellen DeGeneres had abruptly ended her show, explaining:

“I know he was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020 just before Ellen and the show took those hits about being a toxic place to work. I know what it feels like to be at a talk show for that long. It’s difficult when it’s over.”

We can only imagine how hard it must have been after such a long-running job ended. But this new report seems to confirm that the rumors he was having financial troubles are false. He may have lost a big job, but he had so many projects lined up.

Our hearts continue to go out to Allison and their three kids during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

