Surfer Mikala Jones Dead At 44 Following Freak Accident

Surfing expert Mikala Jones has tragically passed away at just 44 years old.

The surfing world is reeling after news broke that the pro suddenly died in a freak accident while catching waves over the weekend. According to Surfline, the experienced surfer, who had relocated from Hawaii to Indonesia several years ago, was staying at the Awera Resort in North Sipora with his wife Emma and their three children before life sadly changed in the blink of an eye.

The outlet reported that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Mikala was out in the water when he suffered a brutal accident, resulting in a 10 centimeter wound inside his left groin. The outlet indicated the injury was likely caused by a surfboard fin, severing his femoral artery, which is crucial for blood flow.

Awera Resort management quickly called the Mentawai Hospital, which responded with a boat escort to pick up Mikala, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the medical center.

So, so sad.

The same day as the unimaginable incident, his daughter, Isabella, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute:

“i’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and i wish i could give you one last hug. I wish i could tell you again how much i love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.”

She continued:

“I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning. I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. Im happy he was doing what he loved the most.”

How devastating. He was SO young. But like Isabella said, at least he was doing what he loved. She added:

“Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, i would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be think about you dad i love you so much, thank you for everything fly high, ur a f**king legend”

She also shared this early Tuesday:

Absolutely heartbreaking. We are sending all the love to his family.

Mikala garnered fame for his ability to surf and film through dangerous conditions and huge waves — even being dubbed by Surfline as “one of the 21st century’s most photogenic surfers.”

See more (below):

Our hearts are with Mikala’s loved ones as they navigate this devastating tragedy. Rest in peace.

