Tarek El Moussa Finally Comments On Ex Christina & Ant Anstead’s Split!

Tarek El Moussa is weighing in on Christina Anstead‘s new divorce!

While fans gear up to watch the former couple tackle new houses on the upcoming season of Flip or Flop, El Moussa has apparently realized he can’t completely ignore the headlines of his ex-wife’s split from new ex-hubby Ant Anstead.

In a new chat with E! News, the 39-year-old addressed the news, saying first:

“I prefer just to stay out of it.”

However, he recognizes that fans are obviously curious about what’s going on behind the scenes; after all, many have been watching since the very beginning. So he muses:

“For most fans, I think it’s more than just a real estate show. We’ve been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They’ve been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they’re a part of it, which makes sense.”

Though his HGTV co-star might be going through a rough patch right now, Tarek is focused on his blessings in life, including fiancée Heather Rae Young, and kids with Christina – Taylor and Brayden:

“I’m so grateful for life. I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I survived cancer twice. My divorce almost killed me and for five or six years of my life, I was a really sick guy and today, I’m just grateful to live and be alive and beat cancer and thrive.”

Wow, he really did just juxtapose cancer and divorce as things he narrowly survived. Huh.

Meanwhile, Christina seems to be turning things around already, and is similarly keeping focused on the positive things in life. Cassie Zebisch, Miz Anstead’s publicist and longtime friend, recently shared with People:

“Even though this is a really difficult time for Christina, she’s doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work. Even during the most challenging times, her resilience continues to inspire me every day.”

Obviously her two kids with Tarek and 1-year-old son Hudson with Ant are also her top priority, per Zebisch:

“Her children are happy and healthy and that all that matters. She’s really taking this time to focus on what’s important in her life and she knows that she has tremendous support from all her close friends and family. Despite the false stories that are continuing to circulate about her with unnamed sources, she is doing her best trying to ignore it.”

Let’s just hope everyone involved just comes out stronger on the other side!!

