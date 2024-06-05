Taylor Swift BLASTS 'Invasive' Lady GaGa Pregnancy Rumors!

Taylor Swift is coming to Lady GaGa‘s defense!

Over the weekend, photos of the Shallow singer went viral because fans thought a form-fitting dress signaled that she was preggers! She was photographed wearing a tight black dress while at her sister’s wedding, which highlighted her belly. But the actress was quick to clarify that she is “not pregnant” in a new TikTok on Tuesday. She even referenced Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, teasing, “just down bad cryin at the gym.” LOLz!

ICYMI earlier, see the response (below):

While GaGa tried to downplay the annoyance of the baby buzz, her pal wasted no time putting the speculation on blast! Shortly after the video was posted, Taylor responded to the clip while making it clear where she stands on pregnancy rumors and, frankly, any comment about a person’s body. She wrote in the comments section:

“Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman. “

Amen!

Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend has faced a ton of her own pregnancy rumors in the past — including within the last few weeks during the European leg of her Eras Tour — so, she’s clearly over this, as well! TBH, we LOVE that she said something!!

