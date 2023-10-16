Is Taylor Swift Heading Back To Kansas City With Travis Kelce After PDA-Filled Weekend In NYC??

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had quite the weekend — and by the looks of it, they may not be ready to part ways for their busy schedules just yet!

As Perezcious readers know, the famous lovers turned heads on Saturday night when they were spotted holding hands in public for the first time since romance rumors began to swirl last month. They stopped in for a bite to eat at Nobu in NYC before heading to Studio 8h for their surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Afterwards, they kept the good times rolling while packing on the “PDA” at a cast and crew afterparty at Catch Steak.

But the fun didn’t end there!

On Sunday morning, Travis was spotted exiting Taylor’s $18 million Tribeca apartment in a stylish green tracksuit to go watch his bro Jason play some football. See him at the stadium (below):

Travis Kelce is at MetLife Stadium tonight supporting his brother Jason and the Eagles ???? pic.twitter.com/P0OzXT290y — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

He had that look prepared! Is this a sign that he officially has a drawer at Taylor’s place??

Later that night, the lovebirds stepped out yet again, with the Anti-Hero singer sporting a sheer top and leather skit alongside the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who wore a monochromatic cream ‘fit over a black shirt.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift out together in NYC earlier tonight ✨???? pic.twitter.com/DnnmQHYfIX — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 16, 2023

Stylin’!!

But it seemed like on Monday morning Travis was ready to pack up and start heading back to his own abode in Kansas City — but the question is, did the Love Story singer go with him??

In pics obtained by DailyMail.com on Monday, a ton of luxury Louis Vuitton luggage was seen being loaded into an SUV outside of Taylor’s NYC apartment, right before her Range Rover appeared from the building’s underground parking garage — and both vehicles headed off to the New Jersey airport.

Are they keeping the party going? Is she really following him back to KC? Such honeymoon phase behavior! No, you hang up first! LOLz! LOVES IT!!!

It was an eventful weekend, but Travis has to return to resume practice with his team ahead of his face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Taylor’s made it to a few games so far, so we’ll just have to wait and see if she makes an appearance at that one. Considering she has season tix now, we imagine she’ll be there!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments!

