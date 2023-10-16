Taylor Swift's Bodyguard Heading To Israel To Fight Hamas Terrorist Group: ‘I Couldn’t Stand By’

It sounds like Taylor Swift has an opening on her security team.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Taylor’s security guard is hanging up his earpiece and leaving his position as the pop star’s protector — in favor of returning to the Middle East to fight against the Hamas terrorist group. According to a translated TikTok shared by Eran Swissa of news org Israel Hayom, the bodyguard, who chose to remain anonymous, explained his decision:

“I have a pretty great life in the US, a dream job, great friends and a comfortable home. I didn’t have to come here, but I couldn’t stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes.”

Related: Pete Davidson Addresses Hamas Attacks On Israel In SNL Season Premiere

He also urged others to not “stand by and do nothing,” telling them:

“Don’t be on the wrong side of history.”

Powerful words.

The security guard also apparently called out the Hamas militia directly, saying:

“It would be an insult to animals around the world to call these terrorists ‘animals.’”

He added:

“They killed and butchered families in their beds along with the family’s pets and in the end also burned down their houses. Try to imagine this happening in your neighborhood, or to your family.”

So devastating. We admire his fortitude and his sacrifice.

TMZ reported that he was formerly a member of the Israel Defense Forces before he made a career in the US. So this is something he’s trained for.

We wonder if this is the same guard Travis Kelce told he could “step aside” at the SNL afterparty on Saturday night? If so, it sounds like he got what he was wishing for. Better step up, Travis! At least until Taylor fills the position…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]