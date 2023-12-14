Taylor Swift Receives GORGEOUS Flower Delivery As Travis Kelce Wants To Give Her ‘The Best Birthday Ever’

Taylor Swift is being showered with flowers for her birthday! Literally!

On Wednesday, a delivery man was seen with a bouquet of two dozen pink peonies in tow outside the Eras Tour superstar’s luxury Manhattan penthouse — and handed them off to her security detail to bring up.

Awww!

While it’s not exactly clear who they came from, we’re sure they were just one of many floral arrangements sent her way in celebration of her 34th birthday… But still, the first person who comes to mind is her beau Travis Kelce. As we know, she had to leave him behind in Kansas City, seemingly so she could attend TIME’s Person of the Year event — which she ended up ditching in favor of dinner with bestie Selena Gomez and Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller!

Related: Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is ‘Raging’ After Pics Of Bianca Censori With Her Kids!

But as we’ve been hearing, the NFL star is planning something MAJOR for her birthday, and despite not being able to be there on the actual big day due to mandatory training in Missouri, a source told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that Taylor is “really excited” for him to meet some of her friends! The insider also added that he’s “nervous” about making her festivities special — which he apparently plans on extending through the holidays and into 2024:

“Travis is going to be with her and he is really nervous because he wants this to be her best birthday ever. It isn’t about gifts for him, though he will be getting gifts for her, but he wants to provide an experience for her that is likely going to be more than just today. He is looking to lead things into Christmas and the New Year and have it be all about her.”

The source continued:

“He wants to be with her as often as possible and after the season he intends to join her on tour. They are going to take their romance all over the world. He is very excited to make her feel like a princess.”

So sweet!

As for her actual birthday night, the insider spilled:

“Taylor will be having her annual birthday bash with close friends and is really excited for Travis to meet them all. She is in love and this is the best present life could give her right now.”

Loves it! They remain on top of the world!

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]