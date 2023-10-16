Are Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Buying A Home In Kansas City Together?!?!

Forget the honeymoon phase, are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MOVING IN together already?!

Jenna Bush Hager was the one to break this new rumor on Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. When her co-host Hoda Kotb noted how “crazy” everyone’s been acting over the world’s cutest new couple, Jenna dished:

“A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house.”

Um, WHAT?!?

The TV personality quickly clarified the gossip was “not confirmed by NBC News” — LOLz, we bet! Hoda quipped that they work for a “news organization” and should probably not be reporting on rumors! Ha!

Jenna tried to cover for herself, adding:

“I said, ‘might be!'”

She then laughingly addressed whether or not her friend is a realtor with actual intel, replying:

“No. But she knows realtors.”

Ha! We all know realtors! Jenna must feel confident if she’s willing to spread the word on national TV, though, right?! That or she just doesn’t care! Ha!

FWIW, fans think the Anti-Hero artist might be on her way to Kansas City with her boyfriend as we speak after a whirlwind weekend in NYC. Who knows, maybe if that’s true, they’ll find some time to tour a few mansions while she’s visiting?!

They’re only a few weeks into their relationship, so it’s hard to imagine them buying a home together, but you never know! Maybe just a place to spend their time while she’s in town? Separate from his place?

In the meantime, they’re doing a great job of splitting their time between cities and hosting each other at their current homes when they find the time in their busy schedules to get together. Do you think they’d actually buy a new place right now?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & SNL/YouTube]