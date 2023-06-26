Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Gush Over Seeing Daughters Bond With Adopted Child Carly!

This blended family has a lot to be thankful for.

Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had a family get-together over the weekend — including Carly, their eldest daughter whom they gave up for adoption.

On Sunday, Catelynn took to Instagram with a black-and-white family photo featuring the couple’s children, Novalee Reign, 8, Vaeda Luma, 4, and Rya Rose, 19 months. The 14-year-old was also in the snapshot, as they all walked with their backs to the camera and held hands. Gushing over the special opportunity to bond with Carly, the momma shared:

“Had an amazing visit with our girl she’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!! #adoption #loveyou #mygirls”

Tyler was equally emotional over the cherished time together, commenting:

“Omg the feeling I have when I’m with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable. The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times.”

Referencing the teenager and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Theresa, he wrote:

“She’s so smart. She’s so kind. She’s so goofy & her laughing face is imprinting & infectious. Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her!”

As Perezcious readers may know, Catelynn gave birth to Carly in 2009, as featured in an episode of 16 And Pregnant. Because the young couple couldn’t afford to raise her, they put her up for adoption and Brandon and Theresa entered the picture. They have managed to maintain a relationship ever since, and they’ve been very vocal about their journey on their MTV shows. This includes showing what the tougher side of adoption can be like, such as revealing what it was like not to see Carly for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last November, the parents told Nova why they placed Carly up for adoption, and it stirred up a lot of emotions for them both. So the fact they got to have this great time with all their children is amazing!

Reflecting more on what it was like to see all four girls getting along, Tyler added:

“It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs! They have an unmistakable connection that’s bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna…it’s literally pure transcendental magic. I didn’t ever want it to end. I love you so much @catelynnmtv, you are the strongest woman I’ll ever come to know. You are the BEST MOTHER I have ever seen & this family is only a family because of YOU! You are the most courageous, loving, wise & intuitive spirit & this family of ours is beyond blessed to have you as it’s beautiful matriarch “

What a special visit for all of them!! Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming update (below)!

