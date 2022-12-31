Teresa Giudice Says If You DON'T Having Sex 5 Times A Day On Your Honeymoon, 'That's Not Normal'

Oh, to be a newlywed… Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are four months into their marriage, but they’re not letting the honeymoon phase slip away anytime soon!

In a new interview with People out on Friday, the couple got candid about having sex five times a day (!!!) in their first few days of marriage — and updated fans on where their bedroom behavior stands now. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star began by addressing their hot and heavy honeymoon, clarifying:

“That was on our honeymoon. You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between. But I mean listen, my point is, if you don’t do that, then that’s not normal. That means you love the person you’re with and want to be with … I mean if not, then why be with that person?”

Related: Teresa Giudice’s Prison Advice For Todd & Julie Chrisley!

On the constant sex, she added:

“It’s a normal thing when you love someone.”

Reflecting on the steamy vacation, Luis teased:

“[During the honeymoon] I’m like, ‘I’m going home with a lot of clean clothes,’ ’cause we stayed naked a lot of the time, but it was like… I’m attentive to [her] needs.”

So, what are things like these days? Well, with busy lives and six children to look after — Teresa’s daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, and Luis’ sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, from a previous relationship — they admittedly aren’t doing it five times a day anymore. But not far off…

They aren’t struggling to find time for each other, the 47-year-old husband dished:

“We live on six acres, big house, a lot of work that goes on. We’ll fly past each other like ships in the night and be like, ‘I’ll see you tonight, I’m going to see all of you tonight. I’ll meet up with you, I’ll meet you later on.'”

Their NSFW meetups are no secret to their children either, he joked:

“[The kids] know we’re in love. In the house they’re like, ‘Mom, please no P.D.A. right now.’”

LOLz! Despite making her kids a little uncomfortable from time to time, T is actually really happy to be showing off her PDA to her mini-mes! On why this is so important to her, she explained:

“I love that, I love how we’re very into each other ’cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they’re going to be with to be the same way, because that’s really important… My parents were like that. I feel like that’s important to show your children whoever you’re with, that you love that person. It’s not just on the surface, [but] in every level.”

Displaying a happy and healthy relationship is definitely a great thing for kids! But we’re not so sure they need to be witnesses to all that PDA! LMAO!

Guess we know what’s been keeping the couple distracted from the family drama, though! As we’ve been covering, Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga have been feuding for months now. Things got so bad, Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga didn’t show up to her August wedding. The feud has even trickled down to the next generation. Nothing like a lot of sex to get through the stressful times!

Related: Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy Were Talking MARRIAGE Before Breakup!

Interestingly, wanting to have sex three times a day has actually been on Teresa’s wish list for a while. When the pair first got together (following Teresa’s split from Joe Giudice), she was adamant about wanting a partner who could keep up with her in the bedroom. She found her match in Luis, especially when a Page Six report claimed he “demands sex four times a day.” When confronted about the claims by Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in March 2021, the 50-year-old quipped:

“Obviously you can’t believe everything you read, but I have found my match.”

She gushed:

“We can’t keep our hands off each other. It’s amazing, you don’t even know.”

Again, she elaborated on her sex life during an August Real Housewives event in Philadelphia, saying:

“We’re very sexual. And I love it … I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth. I’ll leave it at that.”

Yes, leave it at that. You wouldn’t want to overshare… The Namaste B$tches podcast host continued:

“We’re very hot and steamy and I think that’s the way you have to be. I’m really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?”

Thoughts?! How long do you think they’ll be able to keep this three-times-a-day streak going? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Luis Ruelas/Instagram]