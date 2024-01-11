Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of 'Failing To Feed' & 'Properly Care For' Daughters In New Court Filing

Teyana Taylor isn’t impressed with Iman Shumpert’s solo parenting skills.

In new court filings, the White Men Can’t Jump star took aim at her estranged husband, accusing him of failing to provide adequate care for their two daughters, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3. In the filings, which were obtained by People on Wednesday, the 33-year-old claimed the former NBA star “consistently fails to properly care for the minor children,” specifically accusing him of “failing to feed them despite being in the [marital residence] with the minor children.” That does not sound good at all…

Related: Erika Jayne Could Lose A MILLION Bucks In Tom Girardi’s Legal Battle!

She also claimed that he’s been “smoking marijuana and being under the influence while caring for the minor children,” which is obviously a big no-no.

Another concerning incident put forward in the filings alleges that Iman once put the young girls “in a rideshare in Chicago, which resulted in the minor children being dropped off at the United Center [arena] in general population while he utilized the services of a private driver.”

WTF!

The papers added:

“Respondent consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children.”

The exes announced their separation back in September, but they had already been apart for months. In November, sources told TMZ the Bare Wit Me singer was not happy Iman decided to list their legal names in his response to her divorce filing, which outed their legal proceedings to the public.

Per the outlet, the Cleveland Cavaliers player also previously denied his ex’s claim that he made her feel endangered when they were a couple, something she implied when she cited “cruel treatment” as the reason for the split. At that time, he also insisted that he’s never been irresponsible when it comes to caring for the kids, but obviously, Teyana has hit back hard at that statement by supplying this alleged evidence to the court. So far, it doesn’t appear as though he’s responded to these latest allegations yet.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via djvlad/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]